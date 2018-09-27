Douglas County raises smoking age to 21 in unincorporated areas

The Douglas County Commission has raised the minimum age to buy tobacco products in the county’s unincorporated areas from 18 to 21.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the commission approved the change Wednesday and it will take effect in 30 days.

The measure includes all products that include nicotine, such as the liquids used in electronic cigarettes. Currently, only four stores in the county’s unincorporated areas would be affected by the resolution.

A Topeka ordinance raising the age to 21 was struck down in court in March.

Douglas County commissioners said they are not worried about lawsuits because the county’s legal counsel reviewed the resolution.