Douglas County sheriff’s deputy assigned to jail charged with sex with inmate

A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy assigned to the jail is charged with having sexual relations with a female inmate.

A complaint filed in Douglas County District Court says Mario Godinez says he had sexual relations with a woman at the jail on January 12th. Douglas County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Kristen Channel says Godinez was a deputy at the time. She says he resigned in April after being placed on administrative leave when the incident was investigated.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the allegations and turned its investigation over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, which filed the charge.

Godinez, who is not in custody, made his first appearance Wednesday. The judge ordered Godinez to be jailed before the end of this week.

