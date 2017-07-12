WIBW News Now!

Douglas County Sheriff’s investigate Tuesday robbery

July 12, 2017

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a Tuesday afternoon burglary at a residence, where a person who lives there was home at the time.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., deputies went to a home in the 900 block of E 2100 Road for an armed burglary in progress. Three black men broke in and found a resident at home. The resident said two of the men had guns. The men left after they realized the residence was occupied. He was not hurt.

One man was wearing a red Chicago Bulls ball cap and had twists in his hair. The men left in an unknown vehicle. If you know anything about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers in Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS.