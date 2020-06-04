Douglas County to move to Phase 3 on Monday, June 8
Douglas County’s COVID-19 Recovery Coordination Team has agreed to adopt Gov. Laura Kelly’s Phase 3 on Monday, June 8 in a local health order to keep continuity in the local Smart and Safe: Reopening Douglas County plan.
“This is the next step in a phased reopening that we feel is working well for our community, and we encourage people to continue taking precautions such as avoiding gathering in large groups and practice six feet of social distancing, wear masks in public and continue to practice measures of good hygiene, such as washing your hands frequently and staying home if you feel sick,” said Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino, who issued the local health order that takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, June 8.
As part of Phase 3, mass gatherings of more than 45 individuals are prohibited. Beginning Monday, all businesses, activities, and venues, including swimming pools, may open if they can maintain at least six feet of social distance between individuals or groups, follow fundamental cleaning and public health practices, and avoid instances in which the mass gathering limit is exceeded and individuals are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.
Under phase 2, which remains in effect through June 7, bars and nightclubs, most swimming pools, large entertainment venues, fairs, festivals, carnivals, parades and overnight summer camps were closed, and the mass gathering limit is 15.
Through June 3, Douglas County has 67 COVID-19 cases (65 have recovered) since its first lab-confirmed case on March 16, and residents have lived under several local health orders since mid- March.
The Smart and Safe: Reopening Douglas County Community Scorecard is available online, and it includes metrics that are helping guide the local COVID-19 Recovery Coordination Team’s decisions on how to proceed with reopening phases or to potentially add restrictions in the future if necessary.
Members of the public can read FAQs about reopening phases at douglascountyks.org/coronavirus or ldchealth.org/coronavirus. Anyone with questions about a public health order can email phorders@ldchealth.org.