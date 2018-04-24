Downtown Topeka, Inc. presents plaque honoring former Mayor Larry Wolgast

The mid-block arch that stretches across Kansas Avenue near the 800 block will look a little different going forward.

Members of the city council and community gathered near the structure on Tuesday morning as Downtown Topeka, Inc. unveiled a plaque placed on the arch that will be dedicated to former Mayor Larry Wolgast.

Before the unveiling, a few speakers took the stand to share how Mayor Wolgast influenced the town and their lives, including Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

“Larry helped change the tone of the city council meetings,” said De La Isla. “If you look at the meetings prior to him being mayor there was a little bit of confrontation. When Larry came on board, the meetings took a professional tone. The discourse started to be much more item-focused rather than personal. That’s why I keep on saying the word that exemplifies him is class.”

A common topic among the speakers was the effect that Wolgast had on revitalizing Topeka’s Downtown area.

“You can look around and see what happened in the years that he was mayor,” said Vince Frye, President and CEO of Downtown Topeka, Inc. “None of this would have happened without his support. Not only as a mayor but also when he was on the city council. He brought an attitude that it could be done and he did it in a gentlemanly manner. Politics can be sometimes competitive and confrontational, but he was never that way.”

After revealing the plaque and observing it, Wolgast commented, “It’s a very humbling experience, but at the same time, I accept it on behalf of the city and what everyone has done to make downtown a success.”

When asked what Wolgast was most proud of while he was office, he replied, “Getting the city, the people and the citizens to understand that this (downtown) could happen. We really are supporting of the downtown because it is a symbol of the city. At the beginning, most people didn’t think it would work, but we brought it back and it’s happening today.”

The plaque is placed on the east side of the structure with the message, “To commemorate his vision of a bright future that spans the entire community and for his leadership in the revitalization of downtown, the City of Topeka dedicates this arch to Mayor Larry Wolgast, Topeka’s Mayor from 2013 to 2018. His commitment to the progress of this city has strengthened its citizens’ resolve to always move forward, never back.”