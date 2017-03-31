Downtown Topeka McDonald’s robbed at gunpoint

Topeka police are searching for the suspect in the armed robbery of a downtown Topeka fast food business.

Department spokeswoman Amy McCarter says the McDonalds at 1100 S Kansas Ave., was robbed at gunpoint around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene where witnesses said the armed suspect pointed a gun at employees and demanded cash.

He is described as a black male, approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 170 pounds. The suspect was wearing a hoodie, gloves and had a covering over the lower portion of his face.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in an unknown direction. Witnesses did not see if he left on foot or by vehicle.

Police have released surveillance of the suspect and ask anyone who may have information related to this investigation to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.