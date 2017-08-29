Downtown Topeka Touch-A-Truck event to happen on Saturday

The 5th Annual Downtown Topeka Touch-A-Truck event will be happening on Saturday, September 2nd. The event gives families and children an inside look at the heavy machinery and service vehicles that operate within the city.

“There’s going to be nearly 50 pieces of construction and service equipment for kids to check out,” said Marty Hernandez from Downton Topeka, Incorporated. “That equipment ranges from mini-excavators to cranes. The police department and the fire department from the city of Topeka and Shawnee County will also have their service vehicles available.”

Hernandez said there will be operators at each station to answer any questions. The event will be free although donations are appreciated.

“This is also a food drive for Harvesters so you’ll want to make sure to bring a canned good,” said Hernandez. “There’s going to be bins spread throughout the event.”

Clifford the Big Red Dog, Bob the Builder and his colleague Wendy will be on location to take pictures with kids. Food vendors and raffles will also be part of the event. The festivities will last from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and will be centered around the intersection of 9th and Kansas. For more information, visit the Downtown Topeka Touch-A-Truck Facebook page.