Dozens arrested in multi-county drug bust

A two-month long investigation into a multi-county drug ring led to the arrests of more than 40 people, according to a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood says the investigation involved eight northwest Kansas counties and two in Colorado.

At least 41 suspects were arrested as a result of the investigation.

The majority of the arrests occurred Monday, Aug. 28 through Wednesday, Aug. 30 after weeks of coordination and planning by the KBI, the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office and the Greeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes, including distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, multiple weapons violations and several other drug related offenses.

The arrests occurred in the Kansas counties of Cheyenne, Ellis, Greeley, Logan, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas, and Wallace. Addition suspects in the Colorado counties of Cheyenne and Kit Carson were also taken into custody.

More than a dozen state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors assisted in the investigation.

Most of the suspects are awaiting formal charges to be filed in the Wallace County District Court.

Underwood says additional arrests are expected.

No names were released and the investigation is ongoing.