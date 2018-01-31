Dr. Jeff Colyer sworn in Wednesday as Governor of Kansas

Kansas has a new Governor. Then Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer took the oath of office at 3:12 Wednesday afternoon in the first floor rotunda of the Kansas Statehouse. He then took to the podium and began his service as Governor. Service was the theme of his inaugural speech.

“If ever there was a state that blesses our strong daughters and humble sons,” Colyer said. If ever there was a state that deserves our service, if ever there was a state whose people, ideals and principles are the heart and soul of America, it is the great State of Kansas.”

Then, immediately after applause, Colyer went on.

“Today is a new day in Kansas,” Colyer said. “As a humble Kansan, I know how to listen, I love to serve, and I’m ready to lead.”

While Colyer’s inaugural speech was light on policy as far as specifics are concerned, there was one thing that he said will not be tolerated in his administration.

“First, I believe every life is sacred,” Colyer said. “I commit to serving and treating every Kansan with the dignity and respect you deserve. As a doctor, I will always level with you. I demand transparency, and we embrace accountability. I pledge to do the right thing, even when nobody is looking. We will set a tone and insist on an environment of openness, honesty and respect and without harassment, especially in this building.”

Beyond that, Colyer challenged Kansans to serve.

“I challenge you to embrace the Kansas spirit of service,” said Colyer. “I challenge you to give yourself to your fellow man. I challenge you to put your long-term interests ahead of short-term gain. I challenge all of us to come together, to work together, to show that Kansas is the true heart of America.”

Colyer is Kansas 47th Governor.

Picture courtesy of Governor Colyer’s Twitter account