Drive-by shooting under investigation in Manhattan Wednesday

by on December 20, 2017 at 4:34 AM (2 hours ago)

A drive-by shooting is under investigation in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

According to Riley County Police, drivers are urged to avoid the 1500 block of Colorado Street. Officers were called to that area for a report of shots fired at approximately 3:30 this morning. A short time later, two homes were identified as being struck. To our knowledge, all occupants of the homes are safe and accounted for at this time.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.