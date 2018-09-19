Driver charged with DUI in April Wichita crash

A driver has been charged with running into a Kansas sheriff’s deputy while intoxicated and breaking the deputy’s leg.

Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers said in a release that the driver was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated battery while driving under the influence in the April 28 crash in east Wichita. His name won’t be released until he makes a first appearance. The Wichita Eagle reports that an arrest warrant is pending.

Myers says the driver struck the deputy’s patrol car before striking the deputy as he was outside the vehicle conducting a traffic stop. A civilian with the Citizens Police Academy was a passenger in the patrol car and sustained a concussion from the impact. The suspect had minor injuries.