Driver in Atchison school bus wreck leaves job

The driver of a school bus involved in an Atchison accident last week described as a case of “erratic driving” is no longer employed by the busing company.

That word comes in a statement released Wednesday by Apple Bus Company Senior Safety Specialist Mike Lyon.

The company is contracted by Atchison USD 409 to provide busing services for the district. The company opened an investigation following the accident that happened on April 12.

No students suffered any injuries when the bus ran off the road, on the north side of Atchison, around 3:45 that afternoon.

According to the statement, the driver was first placed on administrative leave as part of an investigation which involved Atchison Police. Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson tells MSC News the driver, identified as Angela Liewer, was cited for reckless driving. “There’s a dam located at Walnut and Harper

Drive, and we’ve been told by another driver that had been in the area that the bus was eastbound [on Harper Drive] and had left the roadway on the north side. We have had it explained to us, both from the witness’s point of view, and from the driver’s point of

view, as to what happened, but that’s what led to this charge of reckless driving that she’s now been cited for.”

According to the police investigation, Liewer had apparently managed to get the bus back on the road, after traveling onto the property surrounding dam #2, with the bus located on north 2nd Street by police shortly following the incident.

According to the statement from Apple Bus, the driver chose not to return to work, and failed to respond to what the statement says were the company’s “repeated request for information related to the investigation,” meaning Liewer is no longer employed with the company.

MSC News’ Brian Hagen contributed this report.