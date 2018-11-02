Driver of Beetle that prompted chase out of prison less than two weeks

The man who was driving a VW Beetle that tried to elude KHP troopers in Topeka Thursday was also booked on kidnapping charges.

Twenty-eight-year-old Antoine Marks is jailed on 14 counts.

A trooper saw Marks driving the stolen Beetle near 6th and SE Branner Thursday morning and attempted to stop him. The car sped the wrong way down a one-way street through several stop signs and red lights and hit two other cars before troopers rammed it to stop it. A trooper tried to tase Marks, but his clothes were too thick and he was caught. Two women were in the vehicle with him. They got in willingly, but were scared when he started to flee.

According to Kansas Department of Corrections records, Marks was released from prison on October 20 after serving a sentence for theft. His bond is set at $150,000 and he’s due in court in February.