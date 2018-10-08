Driver sought in Overland Park double fatal crash

Authorities are searching for a vehicle whose driver left the scene of a double fatal crash in suburban Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened Saturday afternoon in Overland Park. Police are seeking a dark blue or dark gray Honda that may have struck the side of a car that then veered across the center line. The car then crashed into another vehicle, killing both drivers.

Rockhurst High School identified one of the victims as senior Matthew Bloskey, saying in a statement that the school’s community is “devastated.” The other victim was identified as 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, of Kansas City, Kansas.