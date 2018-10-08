WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Driver sought in Overland Park double fatal crash

by on October 8, 2018 at 11:17 AM (1 hour ago)

Authorities are searching for a vehicle whose driver left the scene of a double fatal crash in suburban Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened Saturday afternoon in Overland Park.  Police are seeking a dark blue or dark gray Honda that may have struck the side of a car that then veered across the center line.  The car then crashed into another vehicle, killing both drivers.

Rockhurst High School identified one of the victims as senior Matthew Bloskey, saying in a statement that the school’s community is “devastated.”  The other victim was identified as 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.