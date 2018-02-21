Drivers would be barred from burning rubber under bill

Wheel spinning and tire squealing would be banned under a bill that has won approval in the Kansas House.

The measure passed out of the House with an 82-40 vote on Wednesday. The Wichita Eagle reports that the bill would set a $100 fine for violations, and apply to moving and stationary vehicles in normal road conditions.

Kansas law already prohibits “exhibition of speed or acceleration”, but the definition of what that means is loose enough that the Kansas Supreme Court last year threw out a conviction for driving under the influence that began with a traffic stop made under the current law.

The bill now heads to the Senate.