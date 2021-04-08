Driver’s License Test Available Online
Image: KS Dept of Revenue
The Kansas Department of Revenue has announced that there’s a new way to get a driver’s license – you can take the test for the license online.
The Department’s Division of Vehicles has launched KnowTo Drive Online, a web-based version of its driver’s testing exam, powered by Intellectual Technology, Incorporated, or ITI.
Kansas is the newest state to offer testing through KnowTo Drive Online.
ITI also hosts self-service kiosks in 13 states, which help motor vehicle agencies extend services to grocery stores and other places of convenience.
With the launch, Kansans have the opportunity to take their written test from their home.
The KnowTo Drive Online testing portal is available 24/7 on the Division of Vehicles’ website.
Fees are $10 for the first test, and $8.50 for any re-test.
The Kansas Driver’s License written version of the test will still be available to be taken in the office.