Drizzle possible Veteran’s Day

Chilly but pretty for Friday, and morning Veteran’s Day activities should be fine, but it could be drizzly in the afternoon Saturday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 43.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 37.

Veterans Day: Areas of drizzle after noon. Cloudy, with a high at 49.

Saturday Night: Patchy drizzle before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 54.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 48.

Tonight: Patchy drizzle after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 41.

Veterans Day: Patchy drizzle. Cloudy, with a high at 54.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 55.