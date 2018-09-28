Drizzly Friday ahead

You may want the rain slicker if you have to go out to the high school football game tonight.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloud cover will gradually move in behind a front that’s sliding southward into Kansas today, with a high at 62. Light rain or drizzle begins this afternoon.

Tonight: Occasional drizzle/light rain, with a low at 48.

Saturday: Showers and a few thunderstorms, with a high at 65.

Sunday: Breezy and warmer, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of rain or drizzle, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high at 56. Northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain or drizzle before 7pm, then a chance of rain after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low at 46.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain or drizzle before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 66.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 84.