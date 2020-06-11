Drought Conditions Stretching Through Southern Kansas
Drought conditions in Kansas as of June 9th, 2020. (The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.)
Several counties in southern Kansas are witnessing increased drought conditions. USDA’s weekly drought monitor indicates that extreme drought now covers more of Morton County, while severe drought has also expanded to include all of Stevens County. The pattern continues along the Oklahoma state line, as the first stage of drought conditions now stretches east into Meade and Clark, along with western Comanche counties. Abnormally dry conditions have also lurched into south-central Kansas, now covering nearly all of Reno, Kingman and Sumner counties, as well as southwestern Sedgwick and western Cowley counties. Further north, northern Hodgeman and the western third of Rush County have entered severe drought. Almost 32 percent of Kansas is in some stage of drought, and another 30 percent of the state is abnormally dry.
Drought conditions have also worsened in neighboring states. A fourth of Colorado is now in extreme drought, anchoring dryness that also stretches into New Mexico and more of the Oklahoma Panhandle. Parts of five counties in the Texas Panhandle have also entered extreme drought.