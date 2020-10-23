Drought Doubles In Size, Now Covering Wichita And Eastern Kansas
Drought conditions in Kansas as of October 20th, 2020. (The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.)
Drought conditions in Kansas have more than doubled in the past week, with two large patches of moderate drought developing over the state. One patch of moderate drought is anchored on Wichita, covering all of Sedgwick, McPherson and Harvey counties and large portions of their neighbors. A second patch has expanded from Cherokee and Crawford counties, spreading west to Elk and Greenwood counties, and as far north as Franklin and Miami counties.
Western Kansas also saw a worsening of drought conditions. A majority of Clark, Comanche, Finney, Graham, Gray, Scott, and northern Gove counties, along with points east, are now in some degree of drought conditions. Severe drought expanded in northwest Kansas to include all of Cheyenne and Sherman counties, along with a majority of Rawlins, northern Dedatur, and northwestern Thomas and Norton counties. Similar conditions have also increased in southern Meade and Seward counties. Extreme drought also increased to enter northwest Wallace, western Sherman, southern Hamilton and northwest Stanton counties.
1.6 percent of Kansas is in extreme drought, while 8.1 percent is in severe drought and 35.1 percent of the state is in moderate drought. The remaining 55.2 percent of the state is abnormally dry.