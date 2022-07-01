Drought Prompts Updated Executive Order

Governor Laura Kelly has approved updated drought declarations for Kansas counties with a new Executive Order.
This drought declaration places all 105 Kansas counties either in watch, warning, or emergency status.
The drought declaration placed 34 counties into an emergency status, 8 counties in a warning status and 63 into a watch status.
While most of eastern Kansas is currently drought free, a forecast of hot and dry conditions will likely lead to drought conditions over the next few weeks.
Counties in the emergency stage are eligible for emergency use of water from certain state fishing lakes.
These counties also become eligible for water in some Federal reservoirs.
Individuals and communities need to contact the Kansas Water Office for a water supply request prior to any withdrawals from lakes.