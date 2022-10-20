Drought to Persist in Latest U.S. Winter Weather Outlook

This year La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter, driving warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard, according to NOAA’s U.S. Winter Outlook released today by the Climate Prediction Center — a division of the National Weather Service. Starting in December 2022 through February 2023, NOAA predicts drier-than-average conditions across the South with wetter-than-average conditions for areas of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.

NOAA forecasters, in collaboration with the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), continue to monitor extreme, ongoing drought conditions that have persisted in the Western U.S. since late 2020, as well as parts of the central U.S. where historic low-water conditions are currently present.

“Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59% of the country, but parts of the Western U.S and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief, Operational Prediction Branch, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “With the La Niña climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast.”

Kansas Outlook:

The winter outlook forecast for the period, December through February, calls for normal temperatures. The warmer temperatures will be in most of the southwestern U.S. through most of Texas and into most of the southeastern U.S. and along the east coast.

Kansas Precipitation Outlook:

Most of western and central Kansas will have below normal precipitation chances while the eastern part of the state will have normal precipitation chances. The drier weather extends through most of Oklahoma and all of Texas, back through most of the southwestern U.S. It also extends through most of the southeastern U.S.

Kansas Drought Outlook:

For Kansas, the drought over the majority of the state is expected to continue or worsen. Most of north central Kansas, which has been better off by some over the rest of the state, is expected to see the drought developing the early winter time period. Most of the central U.S. will see the drought continue or worsen and a good portion of the soutwestern U.S. will see the drought continue or worsen. The drier winter is forecast to extend through most of Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Source: NOAA and The Climate Prediction Center