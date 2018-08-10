WIBW News Now!

Drug and explosives arrest made in Pawnee County Thursday

by on August 10, 2018 at 11:46 AM (2 hours ago)

An arrest was made on explosives and drug warrants in Pawnee County on Thursday.

A Facebook post from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that officers including their K-9 Noa, joined with the Kansas State Fire Marshals Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Highway Patrol in executing a search warrant on Thursday afternoon in Rozel, Kansas. Explosive components along with meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located and seized at the home.

The name of the suspect is not being released until charges are filed.