WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


29°F
Clear
Feels Like 23°
Winds West 6 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy52°
30°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy54°
38°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy55°
28°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Snow33°
10°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear30°

Drug arrests made Saturday in Jackson County

by on January 8, 2018 at 4:46 AM (5 hours ago)

Three people were arrested in Jackson County on drug charges Saturday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a home in Mayetta around 2:30 p.m. that afternoon.

Fifty-four year old Robert Neal Kirk of Topeka was arrested on possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fifty-one year old Darren Dale McManus of Hoyt and 53-year-old Paul George Tuckwin of Mayetta were arrested on posesssion charges. All three were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Information on bond was not available.

 