Drug arrests made Saturday in Jackson County

Three people were arrested in Jackson County on drug charges Saturday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a home in Mayetta around 2:30 p.m. that afternoon.

Fifty-four year old Robert Neal Kirk of Topeka was arrested on possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fifty-one year old Darren Dale McManus of Hoyt and 53-year-old Paul George Tuckwin of Mayetta were arrested on posesssion charges. All three were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Information on bond was not available.