Drug Take-Back Day Announced

Saturday, October 23rd, the Drug Enforcement Administration will coordinate an effort with state and local law enforcement agencies in a nationwide prescription drug take back.
There will be multiple collection sites around the state where Kansans can turn in their unused, unneeded, expired prescription medications.
Participants may dispose of medication in its original container, or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box.
If an original container is submitted, individuals are encouraged to remove any identifying information from the prescription label.
Tablets, capsules, and all other solid dosage forms will be collected.
Solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted.
After the drugs are collected, they will be turned over to the DEA for disposal.
The service is free and anonymous.