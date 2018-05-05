WIBW News Now!

Drug Take Back Day results in over 8 tons of medicine disposed of in Kansas

by on May 5, 2018 at 10:06 AM (42 mins ago)

A federal report says Kansans safely disposed of more than 8 tons of unused or unwanted medicines during a special collection event.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says Kansas officers collected 17,230 pounds of medicines at 112 locations during last Saturday’s National Drug Take-Back Day.

That was the largest single collection day in Kansas since the program began in 2010.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office says Kansans have safely destroyed 148,298 pounds of medications in 15 collection days since 2010.

Law enforcement agencies turn over the drugs they collect to the DEA, which safely destroys the medications.

Unused prescriptions can be turned any time of the year at many local law enforcement locations and some other locations.

