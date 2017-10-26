Drug Take-Back day is Saturday across Kansas

Law enforcement officers at locations across the state will be collecting unused leftover medications for safe disposal on Saturday, October 28.

“The Drug Take-Back program has been offered twice a year every year since 2010,” said Attorney General Derek Schmidt. “The idea is to allow people a chance and a reminder to go clean out those medicine cabinets. Take those unused prescriptions, the extra ones, the ones that got changed along the way, the ones that just build up with no purpose, clean them out and take them to a drop off point to have them safely and securely and free, destroyed.”

Since the Drug Take-Back Day program began in 2010, more than 58 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas alone. It’s particularly important to dispose of unused opioid medications so they don’t end up in the wrong hands.

“I think a lot of folks have heard quite a bit of the discussion about the volume of opioid prescriptions that are out on the street,” said Schmidt. “That includes some that are diverted. You had an injury, you had an operation, whatever it was, you were prescribed some pain meds. You didn’t take them all. You didn’t take them at all. Now you have some left over. Those need to be safely and properly destroyed.”

Medications will be accepted at drop-off sites across the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. To find a location, visit www.ag.ks.gov.

“They need to not just be left in the medicine cabinet,” Schmidt said. “Certainly not given or allowed to be taken by anybody else. They’re controlled substances for a reason. They need to be controlled under the care of a doctor and used only for their intended purpose and then properly destroyed when no longer needed.”

The National Drug Take-Back Day is coordinated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which collects and safely destroys the medications.