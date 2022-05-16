Drug Takeback Totals Released

Last month, locations across the state held drug take-back events so that people could get rid of old prescription drugs safely. The total haul figures are now in.
Kansans safely disposed of more than three-and-a-half tons of unused and unwanted medicines during last month’s National Drug Take-Back Day.
Kansas law enforcement officers collected 7,362 pounds of medicines at 66 locations throughout the state during the April 30th event, according to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Kansans have safely destroyed a more than 118 tons of medications in the 22 collection days that have been held since 2010.
That is the equivalent of nearly five semitrailer loads of unused medication.
Law enforcement agencies turn the drugs they collect over to the DEA, which safely destroys the medications.