Drugs, sawed-off shotgun found when authorities arrest 2 men near Hoyt

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested two men who were caught at a commercial crane rental business north of Hoyt.

Sheriff Tim Morse says the suspects were taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the property of Gilmore Crane, 13998 118th Rd.

They have been identified as 37-year-old Justin Lee Banks, of Sabetha, and 34-year-old Donald Vernon Larson, of Humboldt, Nebraska.

Authorities found drugs and a sawed-off shotgun at the scene. The suspects were also caught in possession of stolen financial and personal documents.

They are being held in the Jackson County Jail.

Larson was charged with possession of morphine, methamphetamine, marijuana, lorazepam, diazepam, drug paraphernalia, unlawfully obtaining a prescription drug with the intent to sell and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Banks is being held on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and could result in additional charges for both suspects.