WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


41°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 34°
Winds WNW 14 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy53°
32°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear57°
34°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy63°
44°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain56°
44°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy62°
44°

Dry and windy again for Wednesday

by on April 18, 2018 at 4:55 AM (4 hours ago)

Partly cloudy, windy and cooler today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, with a high at 57. NW Winds 25-35 mph.

Tonight: Breezy and cold, with a low at 33.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 58.

Friday: Windy and warmer, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 61. Windy, with a northwest wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low at 31.

Thursday: Widespread frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 61.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 64.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.