Dry and windy again for Wednesday

Partly cloudy, windy and cooler today.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, with a high at 57. NW Winds 25-35 mph.
Tonight: Breezy and cold, with a low at 33.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 58.
Friday: Windy and warmer, with a high at 62.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 61. Windy, with a northwest wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low at 31.
Thursday: Widespread frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 61.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 64.