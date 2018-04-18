Dry and windy again for Wednesday

Partly cloudy, windy and cooler today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, with a high at 57. NW Winds 25-35 mph.

Tonight: Breezy and cold, with a low at 33.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 58.

Friday: Windy and warmer, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 61. Windy, with a northwest wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low at 31.

Thursday: Widespread frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 61.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 64.