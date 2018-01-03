WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


22°F
Clear
Feels Like
Winds NNW 20 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy26°

Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy26°
11°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear35°
11°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear40°
32°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain42°
24°

Dry and cold conditions continue

by on January 3, 2018 at 6:54 AM (2 hours ago)

Not nearly the deep freeze we have seen, but still dry.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 24. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 5.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 23.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 10.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 32.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 31. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 10.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 35.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low at 14.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 38.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.