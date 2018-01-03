Dry and cold conditions continue

Not nearly the deep freeze we have seen, but still dry.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 24. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 5.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 23.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 10.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 32.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 31. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 10.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 35.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low at 14.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 38.