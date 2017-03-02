WIBW News Now!

Dry Conditions Continue Through The Weekend

by on March 2, 2017 at 6:21 AM (56 mins ago)

Though we are not technically at red flag conditions for today, it will still be dry and windy, so burning is not advised.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clear and cold this morning, with a high at 55. Gusty northwest wind from 15 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 25. 

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 58.

Saturday and Sunday: Warm and windy, with a high at 70.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 57. South wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 63. 

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 69.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 77.

