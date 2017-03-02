Dry Conditions Continue Through The Weekend

Though we are not technically at red flag conditions for today, it will still be dry and windy, so burning is not advised.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clear and cold this morning, with a high at 55. Gusty northwest wind from 15 to 30 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 25.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 58.
Saturday and Sunday: Warm and windy, with a high at 70.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 57. South wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 26.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 63.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 69.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 77.