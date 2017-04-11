Dry Through Wednesday

A frost advisory expires this morning.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly Cloudy and cool this morning, then sunny this afternoon, with a high at 65.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 45.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 74.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms begin Wednesday night and linger off and on through the rest of the week.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.