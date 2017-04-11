Dry Through Wednesday

A frost advisory expires this morning.



TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and cool this morning, then sunny this afternoon, with a high at 65.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 45.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 74.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms begin Wednesday night and linger off and on through the rest of the week.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.