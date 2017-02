Clouds will leave as the day goes along, but this will be our coolest day for awhile.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds from north to south today. Cool and dry, with a high at 55.

Tonight: Clear and colder, with a low at 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 50.

Thursday: Much warmer, with a high at 68.

