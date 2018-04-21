Duffy Struggles as Royals Fall Again

The Detroit Tigers came into this season well aware of how little was expected of them.

For now, they’re hanging around the .500 mark – and maybe, just maybe, starting to win over a few fans.

Nicholas Castellanos homered and drove in three runs, and the Tigers routed the Kansas City Royals 12-4 on Saturday. Detroit is a game under .500 after winning five of six. The Tigers broke a 3-all tie with three runs in the fifth on a day when both starting pitchers were in almost constant trouble.

Mike Fiers (2-1) allowed two earned runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings for the Tigers, and Royals starter Danny Duffy (0-3) yielded six runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Warwick Saupold pitched 2 1/3 perfect innings for his first career save.

Abraham Almonte had three hits for Kansas City, which has lost 10 of 11. The Royals snapped a nine-game losing streak Friday night when they rallied in the ninth inning to salvage a split of a day-night doubleheader.

JaCoby Jones, whose home run won the first game of that doubleheader, went deep again for the Tigers on Saturday.