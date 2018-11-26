Dual job holders good for business, study says

If you’ve picked up a second job to help pay those holiday bills, your employers may be happier, but your family probably isn’t. That’s the finding of a study from Ball State University.

“The more people work, there’s only a finite amount of time, so the more time that’s devoted to work, the less time someone has for family or hobbies or whatever non-work areas of life people are interested in,” said professor Brian Webster.

Moonlighters tend to do both jobs they have at an acceptable level.

“What we’ve found is that people who hold two jobs perform just as well and are just as engaged as people who have one job,” said Webster. “From a company’s perspective, there’s really no downside to hiring people who work two jobs. The negative things that we tend to see, happen outside.”

In fact, as long as the person isn’t overextended, having more to do may make them more efficient.

“There is a notion that when people are busier, they’re more aroused and engaged and activated,” said Webster. “They’re able to concentrate more on all the tasks they have. I think that’s probably a big reason why we found that dual job holders perform just as well as single job holders, because they really have to be on top of their game.”

More than 50 percent of men engage in dual job holding at some point in their lives.