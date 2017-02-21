Due Process For Teachers Amended Into Arbitration Bill That Kansas House Initially Passes

A bill on an arbitration contract was amended by the Kansas House on Wednesday morning to include provisions restoring due process to K-12 teachers.

The amendment, brought by Democrat Jerry Stogsdill, was added to the bill on a 66-59 vote after more than an hour of debate.

“Due process does not protect bad teachers,” said Stogsdill. “It protects good teachers. Nobody in the state of Kansas wants to get rid of bad teachers more than good teachers. I know this from experience being a teacher for eight years, from teaching at the College of Education at K-State for two years and as full-time president of NEA Shawnee Mission for three terms. I’ve seen this process work, and it works beautifully.”

One of the important groups this would protect is young teachers.

“Every teacher has to go through a three year probationary period,” said Stogsdill. “Three years where they are observed weekly, if not daily, by supervising personnel, their principals.”

Stogsdill said the process is simple.

“If a teacher is non-renewed or terminated under the due process law after they have gone through probation of three to five years, then the teacher is allowed to have a hearing before a hearing officer.” said Stogsdill. “The hearing officer is an attorney and has been qualified by the department of education as being an appropriate person to handle such an issue. The school board and the teacher are given a list of five possible hearing officers.”

The school board is allowed to eliminate two from the list and the teacher can eliminate two. The fifth on the list is then the hearing officer. If the parties can’t agree they can ask for a second list of five to choose from.

“They have a certain time period that they have to get together,” said Stogsdill. “They are able to present evidence. They are able to call witnesses. They are able to go, basically through a judicial process. Once that is completed, the hearing officer takes both sides into account and reviews the evidence and the testimony and makes a binding decision.”

This process had been eliminated in 2014 as part of a budget bill. The underlying bill still has to have final approval in the House and then pass the Senate before it would go to Governor Sam Brownback’s desk.