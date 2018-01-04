Dueling Jackpots Make History; Powerball and Mega Millions both above $400 Million at Same Time

Nearly a billion dollars is up for grabs in this weekend’s Powerball and Mega Millions drawings AND it’s the first time in game history that both Powerball and Mega Millions have advertised jackpots above $400 million at the same time!

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $550 million, $347.9 million cash value. Mega Millions is right behind with Friday’s jackpot estimated at $445 million, $277.6 million cash value. Jackpots that large cause a tremendous amount of “buzz,” with millions of players dreaming of winning the big one.

For players who are after the big one, Mega Millions has a new option called “Just the Jackpot” and the Kansas Lottery has a special deal for those who want to try it!

Any player who purchases a $3 “Just the Jackpot” ticket on Friday, January 5, between 5:00 a.m. and 8:59 p.m. will automatically receive a FREE $1 Super Kansas Cash Quick Pick ticket.

When you ask for a “Just the Jackpot” wager, you are playing for the Mega Millions jackpot prize only. You will get two plays for $3. You can pick your own numbers or let the terminal pick them for you (Quick Pick). Each $3 “Just the Jackpot” purchase gives you two chances to win the jackpot, but no other prize levels. Mega Millions plays cost $2 for each play, so playing “Just the Jackpot” with two plays for $3 saves the player $1.