Duff Tosses Seven Strong Innings in Win

Danny Duffy allowed three hits over seven innings and Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-1 Friday night.

Duffy (2-0) gave up a run on a Mike Trout first inning single, but retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced. He allowed three hits while striking out six and walking two while lowering his earned run average to 1.80 and improving to 8-0 in his past 16 Kauffman Stadium starts.

Salvador Perez also homered, his fifth of the season, and drove in two runs for Kansas City.

Moustakas homered in the first and the Royals added a run in the second when Paulo Orlando scored on a wild pitch by JC Ramirez (2-1).

Kansas City scored twice in the third. Moustakas led off with a walk, advanced to third on Lorenzo Cain’s double and scored on Eric Hosmer’s grounder. Cain scored on Perez’s sacrifice fly.

Ramirez, making his first start in the majors after 111 relief appearances, was pulled after 75 pitches and five innings, both career highs. His last start was Sept. 2, 2011, for Double-A Reading.

Ramirez, who retired the final nine batters he faced, allowed five runs and four hits, two walks, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.

The Royals upped their lead on a Perez’s homer off Deolis Guerra in the sixth. Cain, who had his third straight multi-hit game, scored in the eighth when Perez grounded into a double play.