Duffy Starts Second Half with a Win

Lucas Duda homered and drove in three runs, Danny Duffy earned his first home win in 11 months and the Kansas City Royals held on for a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Duda’s two-out single in the first inning scored Whit Merrifield and Jorge Bonifacio. It landed just fair down the left-field line and barely out of the reach of third baseman Eduardo Escobar.

The Twins used a radical shift in Duda’s next two at-bats, moving Escobar into left as a fourth outfielder. Duda beat it both times.

He singled to center to lead off the fourth and scored on Hunter Dozier’s double. He led off the sixth with his eighth homer down the right-field line off Kyle Gibson (4-7).

Duffy, who is 5-2 with a 2.58 ERA in his past 11 starts, limited the Twins to one run and five hits over seven innings. Duffy (6-8) picked up his first Kauffman Stadium victory since Aug. 22, ending an eight-game skid.

Duffy limited the damage in the fourth when the Twins loaded the bases with no outs. Max Kepler flied out to Alex Gordon to score Escobar, snapping Duffy’s 16-inning scoreless streak.

The Royals padded their lead in the seventh on All-Star catcher Salvador Perez’s two-run double.

Gibson was removed after 5 1/3 innings and 103 pitches, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks.

Mitch Garver tripled home Escobar in the Minnesota eighth.

The Twins scored three runs in the ninth runs on groundouts by Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario, and Mitch Garver’s bases-loaded walk. Brandon Maurer got the final out for his first save, leaving the bases loaded.

The Royals earned just their third victory in the past 17 games.