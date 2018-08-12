Duffy Struggles as Royals Can’t Solve Cards

Jack Flaherty got a lift from St. Louis’ lineup, and the rookie right-hander made the most of it.

Flaherty struck out nine in seven innings, and the Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Harrison Bader and Jose Martinez each hit a two-run homer, helping the Cardinals move seven games above .500 for the first time since June 12. They are 15-9 since Mike Shildt was named interim manager on July 15.

Bader drove a full-count pitch over the wall in left with Jedd Gyorko aboard in the sixth. Danny Duffy (7-11) came close to striking out Bader earlier in the bat, but first base umpire Adam Hamari ruled Bader did not go around on a check swing.

When manager Ned Yost came out to remove Duffy after the homer, the pitcher headed for Hamari instead of the dugout. Pitching coach Cal Eldred had to restrain Duffy, who was ejected by Hamari.

Bader had a different view, saying ”a hundred percent” he checked his swing..

Bader said he was ”just reacting” on his homer.

Duffy indicated his arm is not feeling the best.’

Flaherty (6-6) was charged with two runs and three hits. Martinez connected in the ninth and drove in three runs.

The Cardinals (62-55) scored four runs after Duffy retired the first two batters in the third.

Yadier Molina sparked the rally by finishing a 10-pitch at-bat with a double. Molina advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Martinez’s infield single.

Marcell Ozuna tripled home Martinez and scored on Paul DeJong’s double. Jedd Gyorko’s RBI single, St. Louis’ fifth straight hit, made it 4-0.