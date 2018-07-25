Duffy Struggles as Royals Drop Series To Tigers

Mike Moustakas had two hits, including a run-scoring double, in what might have been his final home game for the Kansas City Royals, an 8-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

A key member of the Royals’ 2015 World Series championship team, Moustakas became a free agent after last season, then signed a one-year contract with the Royals in March that includes a mutual option for 2019. With the Royals last in the AL Central at 31-70, he could be dealt before Tuesday’s deadline for trades without waivers.

Jose Iglesias hit a three-run homer in a four-run fourth inning against Danny Duffy (6-9). Iglesias is 10 for 27 (.370) against Duffy in his big league career.

Victor Martinez had three hits, including a pair of RBI singles. He was 6 for 12 with five RBIs in the series and had consecutive games with multiple RBIs for the first time since July 17-18 last year, also at Kansas City.

Matthew Boyd (5-9) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking none. He had been 0-5 in seven starts since winning at Boston on June 7.

Duffy (6-9) gave up seven runs, nine hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings and threw wild pitches that allowed John Hicks to score the go-ahead run in a four-run fourth and Iglesias to come home in the sixth.