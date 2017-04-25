Duffy Struggles as Sox Over Power Royals

Todd Frazier drove in three runs, Leury Garcia had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 10-5 Tuesday night in their second straight one-sided win over the Royals.

A night after beating the Royals 12-1 and outhitting them 15-2, the White Sox outhit Kansas City 14-8. Chicago scored 10 or more runs in consecutive games for the first time since May 26-27, 2012.

Kansas City is 0-6 on a seven-game trip, its longest skid since losing eight consecutive games last June. Last in the AL Central at 7-13, the Royals are off to their worst 20-game start since opening 6-14 in 2012, when they finished 72-90.

Frazier’s sacrifice fly tied the score in the third inning, and Chicago took a 4-2 lead in the fourth against Danny Duffy (2-1) when Omar Narvaez and Garcia hit consecutive doubles, and Tim Anderson followed with an RBI single.

Frazier had a run-scoring double in the fifth and scored on Yolmer Sanchez’s triple, and Narvaez hit a two-run single off Chris Young in the seventh for an 8-2 lead following a throwing error by third baseman Mike Moustakas on Sanchez’s two-out grounder. Frazier and Avisail Garcia had consecutive RBI doubles off Young