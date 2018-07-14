Duffy Tosses a Gem in Royals Win

Jorge Bonifacio served his suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, and he just wants to move on.

One swing at a time.

Bonifacio hit a two-run drive for his first homer since rejoining Kansas City late last month, helping the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-0 on Saturday for just their second win in July.

Bonifacio connected after Whit Merrifield led off the game with a single, sending a drive into the home bullpen in left. He also drove in Paulo Orlando with a triple in the fifth, providing more than enough support for Danny Duffy in the left-hander’s second straight scoreless outing.

The 25-year-old Bonifacio broke into the majors last year, hitting 17 homers in 113 games for Kansas City. But he missed the first part of this season after a positive test for Boldenone, resulting in an 80-game suspension.

Duffy (5-8) struck out eight while pitching seven innings of four-hit ball. He tossed six scoreless innings at Minnesota on Monday night, but left with a no-decision after the Twins rallied for a 3-1 win.

Such is life with the last-place Royals (27-67), who have just five wins in their last 29 games.

The White Sox (32-62) lost for the seventh time in nine games. Reynaldo Lopez (4-7) allowed five runs and nine hits in 7 2/3 innings in his first start since his wife, Jhilaris, gave birth to a baby girl named Zoe on Friday.

Lopez, who played with a pink glove with his daughter’s name sewn into it, kept Chicago in the game before surrendering a two-run homer to All-Star Salvador Perez on a 0-2 pitch in the eighth. It was Perez’s 13th of the season.