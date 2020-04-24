Dzwierzynski’s 2020 Day 2 mock draft

33. Cincinnati Bengals – A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
The Bengals have added several players to their defense through free agency this year, and Epenesa provides help off the edge in the pass rush. He’s a natural fit in a 4-3 base defense and brings a pro-ready skill set to the table. Epenesa, Dunlap and Hubbard is a strong rotation.
34. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
Philip Rivers this year and whoever starts at quarterback for the Colts at quarterback in the future need more targets to get the ball to downfield. In contrast to T.Y. Hilton’s short stature and speed, Higgins and his 6-foot-4 frame is best and fighting for jump balls.
35. Detroit Lions – Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU
I’m projecting a defense-heavy start to the draft for Detroit. Blacklock can line up at several positions along the defensive front and provides a rotational piece (at worst) along with Danny Shelton and Nick Williams.
36. New York Giants – Antoine Winfield Jr, S, Minnesota
Winfield was also the pick in my final three-round mock draft, and it makes sense again with the first round completed. He’s a playmaker who can attack the ball and hold his own in coverage all over the defensive backfield. Plus, he has an NFL pedigree.
37. New England Patriots (from LAC) – Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
Baun is a classic Patriots pick. He’s versatile, athletic and can contribute immediately. He’s at his best playing in space, but he has pass-rushing traits as well, which fills a pair of needs for New England. It’s a good value pick here after trading out of the first round.
38. Carolina Panthers – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
Carolina improves their front lone and back line on defense with its first two picks. Fulton has had a first-round grade from me throughout the process, so he’s a good value for a Panthers team that needs both a competent starter and depth at corner.
39. Miami Dolphins – D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
The Dolphins had a strong first day of the draft, getting their franchise quarterback and then adding supplemental pieces at offensive line and cornerback. Swift gives Tua Tagovailoa another weapon and forms a promising 1-2 punch with Jordan Howard.
40. Houston Texans (from ARI) – Justin Madubuike, IDL, Texas A&M
Another pick retained from my last mock draft, Madubuike helps solidify a defensive line that’s sorely lacking talent outside of an aging J.J. Watt.
41. Cleveland Browns – Grant Delpit, S, LSU
Delpit’s poor 2019 tape hurt his draft stock, which turns into a big get for the Browns. He’s a shaky tackler but still plays physically and aggressively, and he’s constantly around the ball. This season offered up some concerns, but Delpit still has a high ceiling.
42. Jacksonville Jaguars – Denzel Mims, WR, Colorado
Jacksonville passed on the top three wide receivers in the draft with the ninth pick, then on the likes of Jalen Reagor and Justin Jefferson at No. 20, so they’ll add another pass-catching threat in the second round. Mims is an all-around receiver who can complement D.J. Chark.
43. Chicago Bears (from LVR) – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
The Bears needed help at cornerback anyway, but after cutting Prince Amukamara it became more apparent than ever. Diggs is a converted wide receiver with NFL bloodlines, and his athleticism fits the mold in Chicago.
44. Indianapolis Colts – Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has done a great job turning around Indianapolis’ defense in recent years, but now he needs to get someone to rush the passer opposite Justin Houston. Gross-Matos is a power rusher who will use his size to overpower offensive linemen instead of his speed.
45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
Now that they’ve added a starting-caliber offensive tackle in the first round in Tristan Wirfs, the Buccaneers can go back to going all in on giving Tom Brady weapons. Dobbins has a nice combination of speed and power, and he’s durable, too.
46. Denver Broncos – Josh Jones, OT, Houston
There are two parts to building the Denver offense around Drew Lock. Part 1 was finding him more weapons, which the Broncos accomplished with Jerry Jeudy in Round 1. Fixing the offensive line is Part 2, and a high-upside pick like Jones, who had legitimate first-round buzz, is a good start.
47. Atlanta Falcons – Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
A running back committee led by Taylor and Todd Gurley could be one of the best in the league. Taylor has fumbling issues but is one of the smartest players in the draft, and this would make for two backs in Atlanta with tremendous vision.
48. New York Jets – Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
The Jets made the smart pick with Mekhi Becton in Round 1, now they need to shore up their other massive need and get Sam Darnold a wide receiver. Shenault can truly do it all for an offense when he’s healthy, but the key is keeping him that way.
49. Pittsburgh Steelers – Neville Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma
Pittsburgh rarely expects or plans for huge contributions from rookies, which makes this a good fit for Gallimore. He struggled with consistency at Oklahoma but flashed greatness. He can play minimally or rotationally as a rookie and develop some consistency to be a long-term contributor.
50. Chicago Bears – Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
I made the same pick in my last mock draft and I’m sticking with the reasoning. He’s a potent athlete and a proven winner, and if the organization has faith in Matt Nagy to develop a quarterback for the future Hurts could be a good fit for the Chicago offense.
51. Dallas Cowboys – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Dallas got a total steal in the first round with CeeDee Lamb slipping to 17, so in Round 2 it needs to attack some major needs in the secondary. Johnson has decent ball skills and plays physically outside and could start right away as CB2.
52. Los Angeles Rams – Lloyd Cushenberry, IOL, LSU
With their first pick of the draft, the Rams work on rebuilding their offensive line. That was the strength of the team when it reached the Super Bowl, and the group’s decline last year was a huge reason why Los Angeles missed the playoffs. Cushenberry will help pave the way for whoever steps in as the new featured back for the Rams and will ideally be able to hold up long enough in pass protection to aid the play-action attack for Jared Goff.
53. Philadelphia Eagles – Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal
Philadelphia goes safety here to replace Malcolm Jenkins and takes Davis. He’s not a top-tier athlete but he’s got great toughness and instincts, and he covers well enough to help a weak secondary downfield.
54. Buffalo Bills – Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
Hall gives Buffalo a starting cornerback option across from Tre White. He suffered a major injury in his last year at Virginia, but is reportedly fully healthy heading into the draft. He’s a smart corner, a willing tackler and excellent at tracking the ball.
55. Baltimore Ravens (from NE) – Robert Hunt, IOL, Louisiana
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah had high praise for Hunt as a road grader in the run game, which is a good fit for a Baltimore team that runs it more than anyone. The Ravens could use to beef up their offensive line again after Marshal Yanda retired.
56. Miami Dolphins (from NO) – Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple
Protecting Tua Tagovailoa is a must for Miami. It took a tackle in Round 1 and now will work on the interior by adding Hennessy, who you can start at guard right away and move him to potentially move him to center (his natural position) after Ted Karras’ one-year deal is up.
57. Los Angeles Rams (from HOU) – Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame
Okwara dipped a little bit on draft boards as the process went on this year because of injuries, but he can provide EDGE help to a Rams team that needs it after Dante Fowler left as a free agent, at least as a rotational player in Year 1.
58. Minnesota Vikings – Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
Minnesota loves athletic freaks off the edge, and Lewis graded out as “elite” in terms of explosion per RAS. That’s exciting for Mike Zimmer, although durability concerns are a clear red flag.
59. Seattle Seahawks – Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
Seattle reached in the first round to get Jordyn Brooks at linebacker, which means that it needs to address offensive line desperately in the second. If the Seahawks stay at 59, Niang is a starting-caliber tackle and should do an excellent job blocking for Russell Wilson if he’s fully recovered from a hip injury.
60. Baltimore Ravens – Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
Benjamin Solak of The Draft Network compared Davidson to early career Matthew Judon, which sounds like a good fit for a team that may not have Judon beyond this year. He’s strong, but has some developing to do.
61. Tennessee Titans – Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan
Uche is another developmental player but has impressive physical traits. If you have faith in defensive coaching, he can become a nice piece after having minimal production in college.
62. Green Bay Packers – Michael Pittman, WR, USC
The Packers planned for the future in Round 1, but now they need to help the hall of famer they currently have at quarterback. Pittman fits the athletic profile Green Bay likes, and his strong hands and phenomenal catch radius should help him contribute to a weak wide receiver corps immediately.
63. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF) – Terrell Burgess, CB, Utah
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves versatility, and Burgess can play all over the defensive secondary. He’s a cornerback who was converted to safety and has an impressive athletic profile, with great combination of speed and strength.
64. Seattle Seahawks (from KC) – Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida
More front seven help for Seattle with this pick. Greenard had 9.5 sacks his senior year at Florida and 16.5 over his last two seasons (discounting a lost season in 2018), and that’s tempting production for a defensive line that was ranked 30th in adjusted sack rate in 2019.
580 Sports Talk 2020 NFL draft composite big board
Round 3
65. Cincinnati Bengals – Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
Harrison doesn’t offer much in the way of coverage help, but he can set the tone over the middle as more of a thumper.
66. Washington Redskins – Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Washington should stick with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback, at keeping him healthy and upright is paramount.
67. Detroit Lions – Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
Detroit seemingly always needs EDGE help, so they add a piece to help Trey Flowers here.
68. New York Jets (from NYG) – Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin
More offensive line assistance for the Jets. Biadasz’s stock tanked this year, but he may be underrated at this point and a good value for a needy New York team.
69. Carolina Panthers – Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
After passing on Isaiah Simmons with the No. 7 pick for reportedly bizarre reasons, Carolina adds safety help in the form of another incredible athlete.
70. Miami Dolphins – Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
You can’t go wrong getting your franchise quarterback more weapons. Kmet is the first tight end off the board.
71. New England Patriots (from LAC) – K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
Whether it’s Jarrett Stidham or someone else at quarterback, New England needs offensive playmakers. Hamler is the small, explosive kind of guy who can thrive for the Patriots.
72. Arizona Cardinals – Matt Peart, OT, UConn
Arizona is another team that must work on its offensive line after not addressing it early (and it didn’t have a second-round pick). Peart is the best tackle available.
73. Jacksonville Jaguars – Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
Relatively middling production at the Division II level is a concern, but Dugger wowed at the combine. He’s a big hitter and makes for another nice, young piece in a desperate Jacksonville secondary.
74. Cleveland Browns – Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
Offensive line is a consideration here, but Davis-Gaither’s speed will continue help a beleaguered defense.
75. Indianapolis Colts – Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
After possibly missing out on Jordan Love, Frank Reich gets a quarterback with an unreal arm to groom for the future.
76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
Fromm can’t start right away for several obvious reasons, but finding a developmental quarterback is important for Tampa Bay.
77. Denver Broncos – Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
Denver made a nice move adding A.J. Bouye at corner, but it still needs help there. Dantzler’s best asset is his speed.
78. Atlanta Falcons – Netane Muti, IOL, Fresno State
Muti has major injury concerns, but he’s a beast inside and the Falcons need to plug up the middle of the offensive line.
79. New York Jets – Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
One of my favorite picks on Day 2. The Jets are so thin at receiver that double dipping is smart, and Jefferson is a strong route runner who can help Sam Darnold down the field.
80. Las Vegas Raiders – Raekwon Davis, IDL, Alabama
Davis was expected to be a better prospect than he is, but is an interesting developmental option inside a pair of young edge rushers.
81. Las Vegas Raiders (from CHI) – K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson
Defense, defense, defense for the Raiders after their first pick. Las Vegas’ starting safeties aren’t exactly fearsome and depth is definiteyl needed.
82. Dallas Cowboys – Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
This year’s tight end class is weak, but Bryant has a higher ceiling than incumbent Cowboys starter Blake Jarwin.
83. Denver Broncos (from PIT) – Jonah Jackson, IOL, Ohio State
Another offensive lineman for Denver. Jackson only allowed one sack in four years between Rutgers and Ohio State.
84. Los Angeles Rams – Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame
The Rams like Troy Hill across from Jalen Ramsey at cornerback, but this is another spot where Los Angeles needs depth.
85. Detroit Lions (from PHI) – Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
Johnson isn’t the best athlete and allegedly has character concerns, but Detroit needs a No. 2 receiver for the future if this is indeed Marvin Jones’ last year with the Lions.
86. Buffalo Bills – Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee
Solid Day 2 for the Bills. Taylor is a potential future starter at defensive end for Buffalo with Trent Murphy being a free agent after this year and Jerry Hughes being one after 2021.
87. New England Patriots – Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
Trautman is raw but has all the physical assets to be a tough matchup in the NFL (6-foot-5, 251 pounds), especially in New England’s offense.
88. New Orleans Saints – Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
After several years of no help outside of Michael Thomas, the Saints can take Davis as a high-upside WR3.
89. Minnesota Vikings – Jordan Elliott, IDL, Missouri
Another great athlete up front for Minnesota. Elliott needs to develop more but has the physicality to do it.
90. Houston Texans – Ben Bartch, OT, St. John
A small-school offensive tackle for a Houston offensive line that needs all the help it can get. He also has a horrifying weight-gain plan.
91. Las Vegas Raiders (from SEA) – Damien Lewis, IOL, LSU
Richie Incognito has two years left on his contract, but no dead cap next season. Lewis could slot in as the future right guard in Vegas.
92. Baltimore Ravens – Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
Duvernay’s speed is what makes him a fun pick for Baltimore. Another guy who can make plays in the open field is a great fit.
93. Tennessee Titans – Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
Akers can alleviate the load for Derrick Henry this year, then take over as the lead back should Tennessee move on from Henry next year.
94. Green Bay Packers – Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
Taking another receiver here is tempting, but Wilson adds much-needed athleticism to Green Bay’s linebackers.
95. Denver Broncos (from SF) – Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
Yet another offensive lineman to the Broncos. Wanogho is a project, but his huge size and ceiling make him a good one to work with.
96. Kansas City Chiefs – Willie Gay, LB, Mississippi State
The Chiefs will happily take on someone with off-field issues for the sake of an improvement at linebacker.
97. Cleveland Browns – Nick Harris, IOL, Washington
It’s simple: find as many ways as you can to protect Baker Mayfield.
98. New England Patriots – Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida
New England doesn’t have much talent at edge rusher currently, so a plus athlete like Zuniga would be a welcomed addition.
99. New York Giants – Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame
The Giants need to do more off the edge than rely on Kyler Fackrell.
100. New England Patriots – John Simpson, IOL, Clemson
Joe Thuney’s future with the Patriots is uncertain, so New England finds his replacement at left guard here.
101. Seattle Seahawks – Davon Hamilton, IDL, Ohio State
After a disappointing year from Jarran Reed, the Seahawks could use a powerful body like Hamilton inside.
102. Pittsburgh Steelers – Amik Robertson, CB, La Tech
Robertson is a smaller corner but has tremendous ball skills and can add quality depth for Pittsburgh.
103. Philadelphia Eagles – Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
Carson Wentz needs quality receivers and I’m high on Edwards as a prospect. He was a stud at South Carolina and should translate well to the NFL.
104. Los Angeles Rams – Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
Without Todd Gurley, the Rams are going to need a lead back. Benjamin is explosive and can be a featured running back or a key part of a committee.
105. Minnesota Vikings – Ben Bredeson, IOL, Michigan
Minnesota’s offensive line has needed improvements for years. Bredeson is experienced and should be a huge help for Dalvin Cook and the running game.
106. Baltimore Ravens – Logan Stenberg, IOL, Kentucky
If you’re going to run as much as Baltimore is, you can afford to keep adding offensive linemen.