Dzwierzynski’s 2021 Day 2 Mock Draft

We have one more mock draft for you this year, and this time around we are predicting the picks for every selection on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft. That includes every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with picks accurately reflecting trades that were made on Day 1.
Day 2 begins with a few first-round caliber players on the board, which means someone is getting a steal with some of these prospects that will go early Friday evening. Just because the players taken on Day 2 don’t get a first-round label doesn’t mean they can’t or won’t be productive NFL players and starters.
Per usual, we’re not mocking trades in this Day 2 mock draft, but it’s reasonable to assume that several picks will be on the move at some point.
Let’s get to the selections.
Second round
33. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
One of a handful of picks we’re keeping from mock draft 3.0, Moehrig makes too much sense for the Jaguars. He’s the best safety in the draft and that bodes well for the Jaguars, who are especially weak at that spot. He’ll be at his best if he can roam center field, and he’s a willing (albeit somewhat wreckless) tackler.
34. New York Jets – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
Robert Saleh gets his first fun, new defensive piece as the Jets’ coach by snagging Ojulari, who was picked by plenty of mock drafts, not just ours, to be a first-round pick. He has decent size for and edge rusher and found success getting after the quarterback with a variety of moves and alignments at Georgia.
35. Atlanta Falcons – Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma
Atlanta needs to continue to emphasize its offensive line as Matt Ryan continues to age and somehow get even less mobile. Humphrey is a ridiculous athlete and has consistently been one of the best players on an NFL-caliber Oklahoma offensive line.
36. Miami Dolphins (from HOU) – Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama
The Dolphins are in a good spot to take whichever center the Falcons pass up, and there’s no shame in taking Dickerson. The biggest concern with the national champion is his health after he tore his ACL this past season at Alabama. But as long as he’s healthy you can nail him down as your starting center for years to come.
37. Philadelphia Eagles – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
It’s a major surprise that J.O.K. has lasted this long but the Eagles will gleefully take it. Philadelphia is getting one of this year’s most versatile defenders, an off-ball linebacker who can drop into coverage and also switch to a box safety role. He adds some important athleticism and ranginess to the Eagles’ defense.
38. Cincinnati Bengals – Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
Everyone who moaned and whined about the Bengals taking Ja’Marr Chase in the first round has plenty of crow to eat if they end up snagging Jenkins. He reasonably could have been a top-25 pick on Day 1. The Bengals now have the No. 1 receiver in the draft and one of the nastiest, most destructive offensive linemen.
39, Carolina Panthers – Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
Another player we had in the first round of our last mock draft, Cosmi is almost certainly a better pick in the 30-40 range, value wise. His frame is huge but slight, standing at a slender 6-foot-7, so if Carolina can help him bulk up he should be a stellar find early in the second round.
40. Denver Broncos – Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
The Broncos got a great player in the first round in Patrick Surtain II, but their biggest need is still there at quarterback. Trask is a reach but you have to get your guy, and the quarterback combination of Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t exactly scream that you’re on the road to success.
41. Detroit Lions – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
Through the first two rounds things are shaping up pretty nicely for the Detroit offense. Not only did the Lions land Penei Sewell seventh overall, but we also have them snagging maybe this year’s best slot receiver. After their mass exodus at the position this offseason, the Lions have to get some pass catchers.
42. New York Giants – Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
Ossai makes a lot of sense for the Giants, which would be a welcome change for their fans after they seemed to be perplexed by their first-round pick. He fits best in an odd front like New York runs, and after a productive final season at Texas the Giants should be happy to add some quality talent to a thin EDGE group.
43. San Francisco 49ers – Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
Richard Sherman out, Asante Samuel Jr. in. Samuel plays big despite not actually being big. He’s a good fit in zone coverage with San Francisco, he’s a willing supporter in the run game and he’s just physical for a corner in general. The 49ers should be thrilled if the board falls this way.
44. Dallas Cowboys – Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama
This year’s class of interior defensive linemen is not very good, but Barmore is widely thought to be the best of the bunch and has plenty of tape to indicate how he can completely take over games. Just look at this year’s National Championship Game for reference. It’s a good move a Cowboys team that continues to retool its defense.
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) – Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
Should this pick go through that would be three out of four picks the Jaguars spend on offense through the first two rounds. Quarterback, a running back that your QB is comfortable with and now a receiving tight end who should offer another safety net for a young passer.
46. New England Patriots – Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
New England has to get better receivers in this draft, it doesn’t have an option otherwise. That’s been one of the league’s thinnest group in years, so you can expect that Marshall would have a big role in the Patriots offense. Not a bad way to help out new quarterback Mac Jones.
47. Los Angeles Chargers – Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest
This is a steady pick for the Chargers. Basham isn’t the flashiest pass rusher and his ceiling isn’t especially high, but he’s a reliable target who should be able to immediately help out alongside Joey Bosa. He’s also received rave reviews for his football IQ.
48. Las Vegas Raiders – Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
Watching the Raiders draft is an amazing exercise. It’s hard to believe any other team cares less about public perception than Las Vegas does. That was exemplified by reaching for Alex Leatherwood in Round 1. Here, we have the Raiders grabbing a quality nickel corner who could also see time at safety.
49. Arizona Cardinals – Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
This is the last pick for the Cardinals until the fifth round, so they need to make it count. Arizona has had a hodgepodge group of running backs in recent memory, but adding Williams gives them someone who can be their featured back. What he lacks in elite speed he makes up for in brute physicality.
50. Miami Dolphins – Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
The Dolphins are killing it in the draft once again. This year the board falls to them with a fringe first-round tackle still available in the middle of the second round. Eichenberg can slide in at right tackle right away after Miami traded Ereck Flowers and repositioned Robert Hunt this past week.
51. Washington Football Team – Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
52. Chicago Bears – Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
We have a run on tackles midway through the second round. This time it’s the Bears grabbing new quarterback Justin Fields some immediate help from a college rival. Mayfield is a high-upside pick, a large and athletic tackle who has a few areas where he needs to refine his game, but he still makes logical sense here. We had him going to the Bears in the first round back in mock draft 2.0.
53. Tennessee Titans – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Moore is maybe the most thrilling receiver prospect in this year’s draft. There will be questions about his durability given his small stature, but no one is as electric with the ball in their hands as he is. The Titans find a great running mate for A.J. Brown in the passing game.
54. Indianapolis Colts – Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
Christensen should only get better from this point forward, and putting him on an already talented offensive line should help. He plays mean, using his physicality as a weapon. Plus, he’s athletic enough to block out in space. Indianapolis needs a tackle to make sure it’s protecting Carson Wentz.
55. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
Call it irrational if you must, but tt feels like the Steelers are always needing cornerback help. He was battle tested against a plethora of talented, first-round caliber pass catchers in the SEC and plays physically, always fighting for the ball. His college sample size is limited, so there’s a chance he’ll need some time to acclimate himself to NFL speed.
56. Seattle Seahawks – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
The Seahawks love their big, physical, athletically gifted cornerbacks, so Melifonwu is the pick here, with the Seahawks still working to shore up a secondary that was on pace at one point last year to be historically futile. This is also a glaringly obvious trade down spot for the pick-devoid Seahawks.
57. Los Angeles Rams – Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
We’re keeping this pick and getting Leonard Floyd help on the edge in Los Angeles.
58. Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL) – Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
The Chiefs make their 2021 draft debut by snagging a versatile wide receiver. For all the talk about how deep Kansas City is at the skill positions, its receiver corps is actually fairly shallow. Brown can line up in the slot or bounce outside and will be a long-term weapon that ideally offers more consistency than Mecole Hardman and a more dynamic presence than Byron Pringle.
59. Cleveland Browns – Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington
Your favorite sports talk radio host/NFL draft blogger’s favorite IDL this year. Cleveland gets a shot of athleticism by taking Onwuzurike, who is as good as any defensive lineman in this class at getting out in space and making plays, and he uses his athletic ability to be a factor rushing the quarterback, too.
60. New Orleans Saints – Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
Even with his arm strength failing, Drew Brees was able to make use of a less-than-ideal group of wide receivers. Jameis Winston and whoever follows him, though, could use some more talent there. Even if St. Brown is permanently a slot guy, he’s a difference maker who excels with contested catches.
61. Buffalo Bills – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
The Bills find their CB2 in Georgia’s Campbell. You’re going to put his bigger body on the boundary, something Buffalo needs. He doesn’t quite have the elite speed his college teammate Eric Stokes has, but he is still more than fast enough and is a good athlete overall.
62. Green Bay Packers – Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
There’s no issue with the Packers taking a cornerback in the first round, but distress will start to set in if they don’t grab a wide receiver on Day 2. Collins has been the pick here for a while and it’s still a great fit. It’s a top-65 pick spent on a weapon to appease Aaron Rodgers and it’s the kind of physical freak the Green Bay front office loves.
63. Kansas City Chiefs – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Linebacker isn’t the biggest need for the Chiefs, but Bolton is a great value pick here. We had him as an early second-round pick in mock draft 3.0, so for him to slip all the way to the end of the round is a win for Kansas City. Bring him in to pair with Willie Gay and the Chiefs have a young duo of linebackers to man the middle of the field for the foreseeable future.
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State
Davis is good enough that he could start right away, and he may get an opportunity to do so over Alex Cappa at right guard. He’s versatile enough that he can meld his skills with the Buccaneers’ protection scheme and help defend Tom Brady for as long as the quarterback stays in Tampa.
Third round
65. Jacksonville Jaguars – Daviyon Nixon, IDL, Iowa
Nixon should push for a starting job right away alongside Roy Robertson-Harris.
66. Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ) – Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
With their first of four (!) third-round picks, the Vikings get depth at safety with the do-everything Holland.
67. Houston Texans – Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
Welcome to the NFL draft, Houston Texans. Kind of you to join us, albeit later than the rest of the group. Houston has a ton of needs, especially on defense, so a best-player-available approach on that side of the ball is a smart approach. Robinson comes in with good measurables and functional coverage skills.
68. Atlanta Falcons – Richie Grant, S, UCF
Back to back Golden Knights come off the board with Atlanta finally addressing holes in its secondary.
69. Cincinnati Bengals – Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee
Cincinnati continues to bolster its offense and offensive line, this time addressing the interior with the 6-foot-6 Smith.
70. Philadelphia Eagles – Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
The Eagles continue to improve at safety after already adding Anthony Harris this offseason.
71. Denver Broncos – Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
Cox is one of the better coverage linebackers this year and is always a max-effort player.
72. Detroit Lions – Tommy Togiai, IDL, Ohio State
The Lions make their first defense addition through the draft and add to their defensive line depth.
73. Carolina Panthers – Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
Carolina brings in some competition for Sam Darnold with one of the most talked about mid-round quarterbacks.
74. Washington Football Team (from SF) – Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
This pick continues Washington’s effort to improve its receiving threats, a mission that was started by signing Curtis Samuel in free agency.
75. Dallas Cowboys – Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
It took a while, but the Cowboys finally fill their biggest need.
76. New York Giants – Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
A second-straight defensive pick for the Giants. Browning brings enticing physical traits but has plenty of room to grow.
77. New England Patriots – FORFEITED
This pick was taken away as a consequence of the Bengals film crew scandal.
78. Los Angeles Chargers – Alim McNeil, IDL, North Carolina State
Two straight front-seven choices for the Chargers on Day 2 in this mock draft. McNeil is this year’s best 1T.
79. Minnesota Vikings – Quinn Meinerz, IOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater
Meinerz brings a level of ferocity that should be welcome on a constantly rebuilding Minnesota offensive line.
80. Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ) – Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
Las Vegas both fills a need and gets what feels to be an extremely Raiders pick in general.
81. Las Vegas Raiders – Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State
With Nick Martin on a one-year deal, Myers becomes the Raiders’ center of the future.
82. Miami Dolphins – Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
The Dolphins have now addressed all their major needs by drafting the underrated UNC tailback.
83. Washington Football Team – Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
Mond gets a chance to sit behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and develop his traits into starter-quality assets.
84. Chicago Bears – Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas
What a great draft for the Bears. Rochell is one of the better overall athletes at cornerback in this class.
85. Dallas Cowboys (from IND via PHI) – Walker Little, OT, Stanford
Dallas is a good fit for Little, who can sit and develop as a potential future starter.
86. Tennessee Titans – Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pitt
Sooner or later, the Titans needed to address their pass rush.
87. Minnesota Vikings (from SEA via NYJ) – Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami
The Vikings like freakishly athletic edge rushers in the middle rounds of the draft, and here they go with an above-average athlete in Roche.
88. Pittsburgh Steelers – Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
Carman is tackle depth at worst and could see early time at either tackle or guard.
89. Los Angeles Rams – James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
Protecting Matthew Stafford should be a major goal for the Rams in this draft.
90. Cleveland Browns – Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
Werner gets to stay close to his college home and should see plenty of playing time early in his carerr.
91. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL) – Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan
It would be something of a surprise if Minnesota keeps all of these picks, but it gets important cornerback depth here if it does.
92. Cleveland Browns (from NO) – Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pitt
The Browns are doing a good job of continuing to fortify their defense, now adding Jones to a pass rush that also features Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.
93. Green Bay Packers – Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida
Premium position? Check. Stellar athletic profile? Check. The Green Bay Special.
94. Buffalo Bills – Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
Jordan brings in a higher upside at tight end than what the Bills currently have in Dawson Knox.
95. Baltimore Ravens (from KC) – Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama
A holdover pick from mock draft 3.0, Baltimore does the smart thing and continues to protect the interior.
96. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jay Tufele, IDL, USC
We have the Buccaneers focusing heavy on the pass rush in this mock draft. Tufele shows plenty of potential getting after the quarterback from the inside.
97. New England Patriots* – Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
Can Bill Belichick make it two good Day 2 safety picks in a row?
98. Los Angeles Chargers* – Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois
Anytime the Chargers protect Justin Herbert it’s a wise decision.
99. New Orleans Saints* – Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
Surratt is one of the more fun linebackers in the draft and should factor in right away for the Saints.
100. Dallas Cowboys* – Ar’Darius Washington, S, TCU
Dallas continues to improve its defense and gets a player already close to home.
101. Tennessee Titans* – Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
Tennessee Titans Tight End Tommy Tremble.
102. Detroit Lions (from LAR) – Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
Make that both Michigan and Ohio State draft picks for the Lions in the third round.
103. San Francisco 49ers* – Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
San Francisco gets one of the best pure slot receivers available.
104. Los Angeles Rams* – Trill Williams, CB, Syracuse
It’s a smart idea for the Rams to replenish some of their cornerback depth on Day 2.
105. Baltimore Ravens* – Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
Brown has a lot of enticing physical traits and makes for a quality developmental tackle.
106. New Orleans Saints* – Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State
He’s not an overwhelmingly dominant player but Wilson should find a consistent role early in his career.
*-denotes compensatory pick