Dzwierzynski’s NFL draft big board 2020
Welcome to Mock Draft Monday, a weekly feature from Brendan Dzwierzynski getting you prepared for the 2020 NFL draft from all angles, specifically as it pertains to the Kansas City Chiefs (and the rest of the league, too).
We are less than two weeks from the NFL draft and it’s time for my top prospects ranking for this year’s class.
The wide receivers in this year’s draft compose one of the deepest position groups of all time. Meanwhile, groups like interior offensive linemen and (especially) tight ends are particularly weak this year. Depth like that is reflected in this top 50.
If you want a consensus listing of the top prospects in the draft, check out the 580 Sports Talk composite big board, and average ranking based on dozens of big boards and rankings from around the internet.
Top 10
1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
4. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
5. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
6. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
7. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
9. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
10. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Nothing about the top two players is a surprise. Young’s play and profile have dictated his ranking for a year, while Burrow is coming off one of the greatest seasons in college football history. Tagovailoa’s health is still a concern, but his potential as a quarterback puts him right there with Burrow. Okudah is far and away the best defensive back in this draft, but may slip a few spots as teams clamor for quarterbacks. Simmons, meanwhile, could meet the same fate because of that and his lack of a natural position, but his talent is unquestionable. Offensive tackle rankings this year vary widely depending on your source, but Thomas has only slid slightly over time because of fatigue. The All-American is the best tackle on the board, but Wills and Wirfs are still quality prospects. Wills gets the edge here because some project Wirfs as a guard in the NFL, a less valuable spot. Jeudy and Lamb are the cream of the crop in an incredible class for receivers.
No. 11-20
11. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
12. Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn
13. Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina
14. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
15. K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
16. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
17. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
18. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
19. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
20. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
Ruggs, the fastest receiver in the draft, is the third receiver here but some evaluators consider him the best option this year. Brown isn’t a dominant pass rushing force but is still a monster inside, while Kinlaw provides fierce power and a high motor. One of the highest-ranked projects this year, Becton, has room to grow but is an unbelievable athlete. Chaisson didn’t have great production at LSU but is a special athlete whose upper-end pass rusher traits show up on film. Fulton and Henderson both offer sticky coverage and good ball skills who can start outside Day 1 in the NFL. Some of the shine on Epenesa has worn down over time but he’s pro ready in a 4-3 base defense. Murray could use a little work in technique but is a three-down, sideline-to-sideline linebacker who could start right away for most teams, and McKinney makes up for what he lacks slightly in terms of tackling with a high football IQ and plus ball skills.
No. 21-30
21. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
22. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
23. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
24. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
25. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
26. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
27. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
28. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
29. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
30. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
Wide receivers dominate this chunk of the board. Jefferson is widely considered to be primarily a slot receiver at the next level, but he has the skills to play all over the field. Mims is an all-around option who runs good routes, separates well and has strong hands. A rough combine should scare you off from Reagor, who had an excellent college career despite consistently terrible quarterback play on his offenses. Shenault has injury red flags, but if he stays healthy he can do anything asked of him for an offense. Two LSU defenders also show up here in the complete linebacker, Queen, and the controversial safety with a great 2018 and more worrisome 2019, Delpit. Gladney is one of the best athletes at cornerback and is always competing. Swift is the first running back listed, but both he and Taylor have a great deal of pro promise. Diggs will make a team that asks their corners to play a lot of zone very happy.
No. 31-40
31. Josh Jones, OT, Houston
32. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
33. Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan
34. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
35. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
36. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
37. Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU
38. Antoine Winfield, S, Minnesota
39. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
40. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
The top of this year’s tackle class is deep, but Jones is good enough at OT5 to still be a first-round pick. Ruiz, meanwhile, will probably end up a late first rounder as well as IOL1. Among the wide receivers in this section, Higgins is great at using his body to overpower cornerbacks and make contested catches, while Aiyuk is an all-around player who is deadly after the catch. Baun is an outside linebacker with EDGE traits and good range, while Gross-Matos is a natural fit outside on a 4-3 front. Blacklock can move all over the defensive line but will be best at the 5T. Winfield’s got an NFL pedigree and has garnered first-round buzz as of late. Dobbins averaged 6.4 yards per touch at Ohio State and improved his receiving numbers every year. Terrell struggled in the national title game, but the long standout corner for Clemson put together a good college career.
No. 41-50
41. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
42. Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma
43. Austin Jackson, OT, USC
44. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
45. Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal
46. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
47. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
48. Lloyd Cushenberry, IOL, LSU
49. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
50. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Three quarterbacks check in among the final 10 on the big board. Love and Herbert are both potential first-round picks, although Herbert checks in fifth in my quarterback prospect rankings. Eason and his huge arm slides in between the two of them as far as quarterbacks go. There are also three cornerbacks in this group. Johnson is a physical, competitive player; Hall is recovering from a major injury but is one of the best coverage men in the draft; and Arnette is highly underrated because he played next to Okudah all year. Davis is the other defensive back in this section, and he brings football intelligence and strong instincts to the table. Gallimore is a 1T who could branch out, and has a high ceiling but a low floor. At offensive tackle Jackson is another high-ceiling player, but he’s a project player as well. Cushenberry was the best player on LSU’s stellar offensive line.