E-Cycle event Saturday in Topeka

Shawnee County and the City of Topeka are partnering again to offer city and county residents and opportunity to dispose of their unused household electronic items.

The Topeka/Shawnee County E-Cycle event will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 14th at the Kansas Expocenter. The event is free of charge for the City and County.

“This is a great collaboration between the City and Shawnee County,” said Monique Glaude, Division Director of Community Engagement for the City of Topeka. “This is our second year of doing it, but yet our fourth event.”

The program has kept 227,000 pounds of electronics out of the local landfill. There are some objects that will incur a fee.

“Any CRT monitors or televisions with tubing in the back that are 19 inches or smaller, there’s a cost of $15,” said Glaude. “The same with CRT monitors or televisions with tubing that are 20 inches or larger, the cost will be $30. We’re asking that they bring cash only. That’s because there is a fee to dismantle these.”

There is a specific entrance for Saturday’s event.

“We’re asking everyone to enter off of the Topeka Boulevard entryway only,” said Glaude. “As soon as they turn in, they will be directed by police.”

Accepted items range from desktop computers, DVRs, televisions, 8-tracks, cassette tapes, printers and land-line phones. Please visit www.topeka.org/Documents/E-Cycle.pdf for an extensive listing. The event will take place rain or shine.