Early morning arrest Thursday in aggravated assault case

by on April 19, 2018 at 6:08 AM (4 hours ago)

An arrest has been made in an early morning aggravated assault in Topeka.

According to Topeka Police, just after 2:45 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 300 block of SE Lawrence on a report of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, officers determined that an assault had taken place where a gun was used. Twenty-eight-year-old Nathaniel Woods-Anderson had been in an argument and pointed a gun at the victim. The two people knew each other and the assault resulted from an argument. Woods-Anderson was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on aggravated assault charges. A handgun was located at the scene.