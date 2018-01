A malfunctioning portable heater in a bedroom is the likely culprit in an early morning fire in the capital city.

According to a report from the Topeka Fire Department, crews were called to the 500 block of SE Leland shortly before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. Two people escaped, but they both had smoke inhalation injuries. They were treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for observation.

Estimated dollar loss was $2000. There were no working smoke detectors within the residence.